Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.25% of Builders FirstSource worth $23,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 105,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

BLDR stock opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $82.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BLDR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

