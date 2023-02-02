LSV Asset Management Purchases 98,500 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 390,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $23,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,779,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,606,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,341,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,510,000 after acquiring an additional 116,393 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,115,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,339,000 after buying an additional 22,162 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,996,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,155,000 after buying an additional 25,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,910,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,808,000 after buying an additional 48,755 shares in the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total value of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,711.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

Mueller Industries stock opened at $68.55 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $70.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mueller Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.