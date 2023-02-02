World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,249,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $29,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INT. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.2% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

INT opened at $28.13 on Thursday. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $29.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.30.

World Fuel Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INT. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.