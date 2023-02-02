LSV Asset Management Has $26.20 Million Stock Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,649,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $26,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 660.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,902,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,591,000 after buying an additional 29,442,886 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 422.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,688,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,234,000 after buying an additional 7,026,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,154,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,516,000 after buying an additional 3,240,590 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,838,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,864,000 after buying an additional 2,600,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,168,000 after buying an additional 2,526,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HST. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average of $17.59. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 8.73, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

