LSV Asset Management Sells 10,228 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 904,788 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,228 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.27% of M.D.C. worth $24,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 225,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at $466,000. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Raymond James cut shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

M.D.C. Stock Up 2.7 %

In other news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $38.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.40. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.04 and a 52 week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.38.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.45). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.08%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.