LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comerica by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Comerica by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $74.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.30. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.02.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

