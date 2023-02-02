LSV Asset Management Has $29.62 Million Stake in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,108,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,184 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.34% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $29,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 8.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 51.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $17.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.91 and a beta of 1.34. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.87%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 2,444.72%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

