Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Position Raised by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,355 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.57% of Alaska Air Group worth $28,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $980,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $51.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.56, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 0.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total value of $81,092.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,105.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Wolfe Research cut Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $57.50 to $58.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

