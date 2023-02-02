LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $22,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNBR. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 272,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,840,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 2.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Sleep Number by 287.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 32,291 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sleep Number by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 269,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Sleep Number by 4.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Sleep Number Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $813.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.84. Sleep Number Co. has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $75.98.

Sleep Number Company Profile

SNBR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sleep Number presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

