LSV Asset Management Decreases Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 393,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.54% of Brunswick worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223,574 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 13.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,039,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,723,000 after purchasing an additional 357,867 shares in the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 30.7% in the second quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 2,287,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,537,000 after purchasing an additional 537,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,153,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,774,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Brunswick Trading Up 2.2 %

About Brunswick

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $86.18 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $98.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19.

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.