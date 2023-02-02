Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 7,015.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 320,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,710 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,649,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,353 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,962,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,765,000 after acquiring an additional 83,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 51.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,629,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,178,000 after acquiring an additional 553,444 shares in the last quarter.

CHK opened at $83.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $64.51 and a 12-month high of $107.31.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 37.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

