Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Increased to $125.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $137.00 to $123.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.89.

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.75. Polaris has a 1 year low of $91.86 and a 1 year high of $127.37.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,885,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,950,000 after acquiring an additional 89,717 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,803,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,933,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,416,000 after acquiring an additional 289,450 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after acquiring an additional 922,101 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,646,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,221,000 after acquiring an additional 76,223 shares during the period. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

