LSV Asset Management Buys 33,000 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 726,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $35,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AXS. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 7,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 38,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AXIS Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $61.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.12. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 78.22%.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

