Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,503,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643,450 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 2.62% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 129,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 157,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 351,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDN opened at $6.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $14.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 447.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town center and suburban office portfolio. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

