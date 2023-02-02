Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after buying an additional 10,121,321 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 32,149.8% during the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,498,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $232,369,000 after buying an additional 6,477,867 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 501.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,401,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,665,000 after buying an additional 6,171,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4,920.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 4,487,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,110 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 352,679 shares of company stock worth $19,717,399 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $62.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Featured Stories

