Huntington National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,689 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 484.3% in the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 12,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $127,358.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,801.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total value of $2,044,955.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,948.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 47,083 shares of company stock worth $15,834,302 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $354.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $356.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

