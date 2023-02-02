Huntington National Bank Has $613,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Huntington National Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 406.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 10,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1,124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 35,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 20,051 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $238.49 on Thursday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $268.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.80.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

