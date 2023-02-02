LSV Asset Management Sells 332,433 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 784,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 332,433 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.31% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $34,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 123,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 38,942 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,697.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

GLPI opened at $53.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

