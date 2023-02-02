Huntington National Bank Has $531,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 100.1% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Bank of America raised Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avery Dennison has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.20.

Shares of AVY opened at $191.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $205.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.53 and a 200-day moving average of $182.46.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

