Huntington National Bank Has $490,000 Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,217 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IPG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,691,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,059 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,513,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,027,000 after acquiring an additional 240,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 7,694,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,785,000 after acquiring an additional 814,600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,334,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,020,000 after acquiring an additional 480,227 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,397,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,790,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.14 and a twelve month high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

IPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

