Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Huntington National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 185.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.9% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $102.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $116.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.9832 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

