Huntington National Bank Sells 1,885 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,885 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,360,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537,000 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth $132,216,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,138,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,914 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 143.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,551,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after buying an additional 1,491,398 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its 200 day moving average is $38.06. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

