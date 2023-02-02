LSV Asset Management Acquires 241,137 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 241,137 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.63% of Exelixis worth $31,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Exelixis by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Exelixis from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.58.

EXEL stock opened at $17.56 on Thursday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $23.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.72.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 410,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

