Huntington National Bank Sells 1,195 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 8.5% during the third quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter worth $388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $409,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Whirlpool Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WHR opened at $156.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.43 and a fifty-two week high of $211.29.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.14 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.