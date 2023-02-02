Huntington National Bank Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Huntington National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. BTS Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $567,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SCHP opened at $53.23 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $51.47 and a twelve month high of $63.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.62.

