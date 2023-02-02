LSV Asset Management Reduces Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691,713 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $32,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 297.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 11,331 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GTN shares. TheStreet downgraded Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Gray Television from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Gray Television to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Gray Television from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Insider Transactions at Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson bought 68,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director D Patrick Laplatney purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 462,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,621,763.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson purchased 68,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 85,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,397,745 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GTN stock opened at $13.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.38). Gray Television had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.70 million. Analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

About Gray Television

(Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.