Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in PPL were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PPL by 2.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 11.9% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PPL. Barclays began coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.42. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $23.47 and a 52-week high of $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PPL

(Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

