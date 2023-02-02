Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JCI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total value of $1,877,948.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Articles

