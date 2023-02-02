Huntington National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Equity Residential by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 82.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EQR shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus raised Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Equity Residential to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Equity Residential news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.