LSV Asset Management Has $34.70 Million Stock Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,047,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,050 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $34,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 47.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,789,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,871,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 1.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,100,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,804,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,043,000 after purchasing an additional 235,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,710,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,044,000 after purchasing an additional 178,532 shares in the last quarter. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE FSK opened at $19.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $411.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 13.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.72%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 338.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $112,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

