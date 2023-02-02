AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,654,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,690 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.90% of AMC Networks worth $33,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 412.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

AMC Networks Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $19.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.25. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $44.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $819.20 million, a P/E ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.10. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The business had revenue of $681.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.53 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

(Get Rating)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.S., and AMC, IFC, and the Sundance Channel in Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.