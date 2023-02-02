Huntington National Bank Decreases Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Huntington National Bank lowered its stake in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ATI were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATI. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter worth approximately $216,000.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

ATI opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ATI Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.03 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.93.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.80 million. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

