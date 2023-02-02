Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,954 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Middlefield Banc worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fundamentun LLC purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in shares of Middlefield Banc by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 50,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 17,950 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the third quarter worth $216,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Middlefield Banc during the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Middlefield Banc in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlefield Banc Stock Performance

MBCN opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.74. Middlefield Banc Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $30.62. The company has a market cap of $157.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Middlefield Banc Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Middlefield Banc’s previous None dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 2.7%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MBCN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Middlefield Banc in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking solutions. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, a variety of consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers’ checks services.

