Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Holdings Boosted by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 713,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $30,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the second quarter worth about $96,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 51.7% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Sonic Automotive Trading Up 3.6 %

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Shares of SAH opened at $55.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.87. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $59.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

