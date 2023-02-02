Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sysco updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00-4.15 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.15 EPS.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.18.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sysco in a research note on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Sysco by 166.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,772 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Sysco by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Sysco by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Sysco by 54.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.