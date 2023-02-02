OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stock Position Boosted by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,842,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,242.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,142,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $82,924,000 after buying an additional 2,051,290 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after buying an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 887.1% during the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 824,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,811,000 after purchasing an additional 741,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in OGE Energy by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 778,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,006,000 after acquiring an additional 530,080 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of OGE Energy to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

OGE Energy Stock Performance

In related news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 3,067 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $117,251.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,601.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE opened at $39.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.21. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.70%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

