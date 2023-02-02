Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Has $389,000 Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,414,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,250,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056,275 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after buying an additional 1,414,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,830,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,727,000 after buying an additional 946,488 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,518,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,659,000 after buying an additional 505,361 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 479.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 456,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,422,000 after acquiring an additional 377,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $173.37 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.60. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $239.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 70.76, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.78 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total transaction of $9,848,360.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total transaction of $1,694,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $431,521.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock worth $53,401,824. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Veeva Systems to $232.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.65.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

