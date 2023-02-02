Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Acquires 321 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 635,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,600,000 after buying an additional 39,694 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,988,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR stock opened at $46.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.89. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $48.48.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 17.87%.

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Carrier Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.