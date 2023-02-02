Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Lessened by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 21.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $156.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $237.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.73.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 77.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.