TD Asset Management Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stock Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 249,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,332 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in DocuSign by 25.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 8.3% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in DocuSign by 57.8% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign during the third quarter worth $7,261,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $63.00 on Thursday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.45 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.43.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.07 million. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,512,327.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total transaction of $8,597,086.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,524,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,143,110.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel D. Springer sold 147,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total transaction of $8,097,200.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,225,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,512,327.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

