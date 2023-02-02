CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Essential Utilities by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Essential Utilities by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 127,695 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,907,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Essential Utilities by 3,972.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after buying an additional 511,825 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WTRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.86.

Essential Utilities Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.78. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 22.04%. The firm had revenue of $434.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.97%.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

In other news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

