NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Stock Position Reduced by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 645,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of NortonLifeLock worth $13,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average is $22.51. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.76.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

