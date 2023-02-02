Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 912 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the second quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Nutrien by 239.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR opened at $83.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.17. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $68.82 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 20.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Nutrien from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.78.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

