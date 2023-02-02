Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Trading 5% Higher

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) were up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.12 and last traded at $71.01. Approximately 244,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 727,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

