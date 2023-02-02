Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 2,363 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $95.45 on Thursday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 66.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.