Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Bank were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Cadence Bank in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 58.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cadence Bank from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Cadence Bank Price Performance

CADE stock opened at $26.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $32.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a positive change from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Cadence Bank Profile

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

