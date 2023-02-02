Evoke Wealth LLC Sells 41,040 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Evoke Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,040 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the second quarter worth $120,000.
In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 10,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $171,354.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,640,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,278,563.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Warby Parker news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 10,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $171,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,640,103 shares in the company, valued at $199,278,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 7,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $119,619.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,601.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,428 shares of company stock valued at $986,775 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.36% of the company’s stock.
NYSE WRBY opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average of $14.78. Warby Parker Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.95.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $148.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.00 million. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a negative net margin of 23.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
