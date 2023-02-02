3,112 Shares in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,258,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 10.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,346,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,449,000 after buying an additional 123,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,389 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 7.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 723,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,900,000 after acquiring an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $228.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

