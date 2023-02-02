Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 885 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,163 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after buying an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Aptiv by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,403,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,190,000 after buying an additional 647,596 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,154,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,740,000 after acquiring an additional 469,090 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,959 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,711,000 after acquiring an additional 389,773 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV opened at $114.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $147.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.78, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.