Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Cut to $118.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $132.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the game software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on EA. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $188.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.68.

EA opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.10. Electronic Arts has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $142.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,148,786 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $44,892,000 after buying an additional 145,278 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,436 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

